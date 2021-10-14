Obituary: James Anthony ‘Jamie’ Cecil, 52, Bardstown

James Anthony “Jamie” Cecil, 52, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1969, in Lebanon to Robert L. and Phyllis Carrico Cecil. He was a supervisor at Heaven Hill Distillery and was a former employee of Trim Masters. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church, Adaptive Sportsmen of Kentucky and American Legion Post 167. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. “Bobby” Cecil.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Cecil; two daughters, Ashton (Josh) Kays and Libby Harbin, both of Bardstown; two sons, Matt (Lauren) Cecil of Bloomfield and AJ (Keri Adams) Phillips of Cox’s Creek; his mother, Phyllis Cecil of Bardstown; one sister, Nora (Bryan) Reece of Louisville; two brothers, Robbie Cecil and Brett Cecil, both of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

