Obituary: Arthur David ‘Buddy’ Pugh, 78, Cox’s Creek

Arthur David “Buddy” Pugh, 78, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 1, 1943, in Bullitt County. He was a member of Masonic Duvall Lodge # 6, and Vine Hill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Gale Pugh; one grandson, William David Pugh; his parents; and six siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Pugh; five children,

Steven (Debi) Pugh, Ronnie (Sandy) Pugh, and Jimmy Sinclair, all of Cox’s Creek, Michael (Nancy) Pugh of Bardstown and Robin (Shaun) Newton of Loretto; one sister, Louise Walton of Mount Sterling; one special nephew, Jody (Patsy) Hodge of Richmond; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at New Salem Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery with Bro. Greg Crenshaw officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

