Obituary: Gayle ‘Nana’ Benkert, 71, Bardstown

Gayle “Nana” Benkert, 71, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 13, 1949, in Jeffersonville, Ind. She retired from Bell South.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Russell.

She is survived by three children, Brian Ashbaugh (Melissa), Toby Ashbaugh, and Stephanie Tingle (Ernie); five siblings, Michael Russell, David Russell (Pam), John Morris (David), Suzanne Marshall, and Jennifer Perkins (Butch);

two grandchildren, Michael and Codi; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

