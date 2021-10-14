Obituary: James Anthony ‘Andy’ Anderson V, 77, Cox’s Creek

James Anthony “Andy” Anderson V, 77, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the home of his sister. He was a lifelong farmer, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of the Bardstown Army Reserve. He was a former employee of T.W. Samuels Distillery. He served many years as a volunteer fireman for the Nelson County Volunteer Fire Dept. with his good friend Chief Arch Pendergrass. He was well known by his friends and neighbors for his generous talent and ability to repair machinery and fabricate worn and broken parts. He was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

He was born Oct. 21, 1943, in Samuels Kentucky to the late James Anthony and Sarah Geneva Hibbs Anderson IIII.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Cora A. Syms; and one brother, Donnie Anderson.

He is survived by eight sisters, Elaine (John) Filiatreau of Bardstown, Peggy Riley and Martha (Phillip) Spalding, both of Cox’s Creek, Lindy (Dan) Frazier of Paris, Sally (Bobby) Mattingly of Samuels, Mary Roberts of North Carolina, Marlane (Greg) Youngblood of E-town and Emma (Keith) Groves of Hillsboro, Ohio; seven brothers, Frank (Joyce) Anderson, Mike Anderson, John (Mona) Anderson, David (Tammy) Anderson, all of Samuels, Joe (Karen) Anderson of Rialto, Calif., Eric (Teri) Anderson of Bardstown, and Pat (Pam) Anderson of Shepherdsville; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

