Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 13-14, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

Chuckie William Pool, 20, Louisville, sexual abuse, second-degree. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

Colton Burlin Brewer, 21, Chaplin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; disregarding a traffic control device — traffic light. Booked at 5:58 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Erika Nicole Dymun, 26, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 11:46 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

-30-