Obituary: Jim Mudd, 83, Bardstown
Jim Mudd, 83, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born June 20, 1938, in Washington County. He retired from L G & E with 43 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Prudie Mudd; two sisters; and four brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Mudd of Bardstown; one daughter, Sheila (Larry) Burke of Bardstown; one son, Mick (Christy) Mudd of Apollo Beach, Fla.; one brother, Phil Mudd of Louisville; four grandchildren, Heather (Damien) Ulrich, Emmerson Mudd, McKenna Mudd, and Garrett Mudd; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen with a private graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
