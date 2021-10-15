Obituary: Danny Jeffires, 67, New Haven

Danny Jeffires, 67, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born April 13, 1954, in Bardstown. He was a retired truck driver for Hayden Holding. He was a loving father, husband, and especially loved his grandchildren. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tadpole Jeffires; one nephew, Shaun Jeffires; one brother-in-law, Pete; and one sister-in-law, Rose Jeffires.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jancita Jeffires; four children, Scott Jeffires, Michael (Jessica) Jeffires, Kimberly (Jason) Linkous, and Josh (Holly) Jeffires; his mother, Irene Jeffires; two sisters, Nancy Ulrich and Judy Crain; three brothers, Wayne (Terrie) Jeffires, Ronnie Jeffires, and Jimmy Jeffires; nine grandchildren, Nathaniel (Elisha) Jeffires, April (R’Shaun Conaway) Jeffires, Byron Linkous, Memphis Linkous, Holden Jeffires, Brooklyn Jeffires, Drake Fell, Jacob Smith, Jermiah Kleitz; one great-grandson on the way, Karson Jeffires; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

