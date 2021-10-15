Nelson County Gazette’s classified ad system temporarily offline

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 — A software update for the Nelson County Gazette’s classified ad system installed late Thursday has resulted in the classified ad system going offline. As a result of the loss, all ad data posted recently has been lost.

The Gazette is in contact with the software support team regarding the problem. There is no timetable yet on when the issue will be fully resolved. Gazette readers will be advised as soon as the classified ad system is restored.

The Nelson County Gazette apologizes for the inconvenience.

-30-