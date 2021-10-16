Obituary: JoAnn Weyhing Stich, 91, Cox’s Creek

JoAnn Weyhing Stich, 91, of Cox’s Creek, formerly of Louisville, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. She lived most of her life in Louisville and was a former member of St. Martha Catholic Church. She lived a full life with a loving family and many friends. She lived the last 20 years in Cox’s Creek enjoying country living.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Stich; her parents, Beatrice and Joseph Weyhing; and one brother, David Weyhing.

She is survived by four children, Shannon Leffew (Marvin), Mike Stich (Dana), Monica Schmidt (Rick), and Maureen Stich (Eddie); eight grandchildren, Todd Leffew, Nicole Leffew, Tiffany Bockelman, Cody Weir, Ciara Weir, Colton Weir, Jacob Stich, Jarrett Stich; and four great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, with burial in Rest Haven Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home in Louisville.

She loved animals and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, make a memorial donation to the Kentucky Humane Society.

The Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.

