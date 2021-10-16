Obituary: John R. ‘Buddy’ Geoghegan Sr., 71, Bardstown

John R. “Buddy” Geoghegan Sr., 71, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Kindred at Jewish Hospital. He was born July 1, 1950 in Louisville. He enjoyed drag racing, and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Mary Geoghegan; and two sisters, Marie Gregory and Carolyn Elder.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Geoghegan of Bardstown; three sons, John R. “Rob Geoghegan Jr., Ben (Julie) Geoghegan, and Craig (Sarah) Geoghegan, all of Bardstown; three sisters, Connie (Charlie) Soder, Annette Richardson, and Sharon Dawson; two brothers, Kevin (Robin) Geoghegan and Carlos Joe Hickman; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The graveside service is noon Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Big Spring Cemetery.

His Celebration of Life is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

