Obituary: Richard Clark Neel, 84, Bardstown

Richard Clark Neel, 84, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his residence in Bardstown. He was born July 30, 1937, in Louisville to the late Gilbert and Cora Bell Pulliam Neel. He was a retired crew chief for American Airlines, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Clark Neel; two sisters, Nell Bess and Emmagene Richardson; and two brothers, Frank Neel and Gill Neel.

He is survived by two daughters, Melanie (Barney) Reece of Louisville and Kristin (Andrew) Ellcessor of Mount Washington; two sons, Richard A. “Tony” (Debbie) Neel of Cox’s Creek and Michael Allen (Angie) Neel of Shepherdsville; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church with the Rev. James Carroll officiating. The graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

