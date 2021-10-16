Obituary: James Timothy ‘Timbob’ Hutchins, 63, Manton

James Timothy “Timbob” Hutchins, 63, of Manton, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at UK Medical Center. He was born Dec. 19, 1957, in Louisville.

JAMES TIMOTHY “TIMBOB” HUTCHINS

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Michelle “Pam” Gootee Hutchins (1998); his parents, Leon and Kathleen Mattingly Hutchins; three siblings, Joseph Ronnie “Groucho” Hutchins, Sandy Newton and infant Ann Sharon Hutchins; and two nephews, Derrick Hutchins and Travis Newton.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathy Jo Sims (Scott) of Bardstown; three sisters, Donna Newton (Ricky) and Susan Newton (Dale), both of Loretto and Kim Gootee (Curtis Hazelwood) of Lebanon; two brothers, Tony Hutchins (Mary Kaye) of Loretto and Keith Hutchins (Pam) of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Hutchins of Loretto; and two granddaughters, Pamela Baylee Sims and Anna Michelle Sims.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Manton with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Charles Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Keith “Greasey” Hamilton, Dave “Goose” Mattingly, Dennis “Gobbs” Miles, Kenny “Fudge” Murphy, Keith “Thomas from the north” Hutchins and Tony “Antny” Hutchins.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-