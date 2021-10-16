Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Jimmy Wayne Noble, 54, alcohol intoxication in a public place; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 12:37 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Alan Greer, 61, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Arrested at 9:38 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristen Alana Kraft, 23, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $900 cash. Booked at 12:29 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Andrew Wathen, 42, Willisburg, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 12:49 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Edward Simmons, 33, Brooks, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 4:53 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stacy Lynn Stevens, 48, Bardstown, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; failure to appear; non-payment of fines; probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 8:01 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Billy Gene Groce, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 11:34 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-