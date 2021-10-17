Obituary: Wilma Juil Bradley, 94, Bardstown

Wilma Juil Bradley, 94, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at her home. She was born April 9, 1927, in Washington County. She retired from Burrough’s Corporation. She was a member of St. Mark’s Altar Society and St. Thomas Catholic Church.

WILMA JUIL BRADLEY

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Ryan Bradley; one grandson, Jeremy Rust; her parents, Joseph and Viola Boone; one sister, Dolly Ritchine; and two brothers, Gerald Boone and Bill Boone.

She is survived by four daughters, Donna (Gary) Swaim, Kathy Sue (Carl) Ankrom, Kay (Ricky) Rust, and Mary (Kendrick) Strange; eight sons, Danny Bradley, Phillip (Rose Mary) Bradley, James Bradley, Kelvin (Pam) Bradley, Roger (Joanna) Bradley, Kelly (Olivia) Bradley, Tim (Tammy) Bradley, and Chris (Peggy) Bradley; three sisters, Patsy Mofield, Norma Homrighausen, and Ailen Cammack; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County or Flaget Cancer Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-