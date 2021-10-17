Obituary: Mary Ruth Nalley Mattingly, 98, New Hope

Mary Ruth Nalley Mattingly, 98, of New Hope, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 14, 1923, in Saint Francis. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Mattingly; three children, Freddy Mattingly, Mary Lou Delaney and infant Thomas Gerard Mattingly; her parents, Amos and Lydia Margaret Miles Nalley; and five siblings, Lucille Medley Young, Albert Nalley, Kathleen Corbishley, Harry Nalley and Elizabeth Nalley.

Survivors include four daughters, Bonnie Bullock (Jerry) of Bardstown, Peggy Nalley (Charlie) and Beth Steinbrecher (Dave), both of Louisville, and Ruth Ann Mattingly (Scott) of New Hope; two sons, Lyndal Mattingly (Dorothy) and Wayne “Sydney” Mattingly (Martha Ann), both of New Hope; 24 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener and the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Cremation will follow. ​A committal service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Tiitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 6 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

The prayer service and funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

Expressions of sympathy may go to St. Vincent de Paul Church, EWTN, or Mass of the Air.

Pallbearers are Brian Bullock, Travis Nalley, Jamie Mattingly, Brett Delaney, Derek Steinbrecher and Craig Bullock.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

