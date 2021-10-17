Obituary: David Craig Williams, 74, Bardstown

David Craig Williams, 74, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Philadelphia to the late Herbert and Alice Dornheim Williams. He was a graduate of Temple University. He was a retired CPA for the former Burrough’s Company and was a self-employed CPA for other small businesses. His weekly adventure for many years was going to El Jimador’s and El Herradura’s with his amigos where the staff lovingly nicknamed him “Poncho.”

DAVID CRAIG WILLIAMS

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Prior “Dolly” Williams.

He is survived by one sister, Joyce (Tony) Giunta of Pennsylvania; one brother, Donald P. Williams of Massachusetts; four nieces, Rebecca, Sarah, Francesca, and Bianca; two great-nephews, Aaron and Alexander; and several close friends in Bardstown and other states.

The family has followed David’s wishes with a non-ceremonial cremation. The best way to remember David is make a toast at one of his favorite restaurants.

The family request that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-