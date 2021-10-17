Obituary: Donnie Goodlett, 67, Taylorsville

Donnie Goodlett, 67, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. He was born March 16, 1954, in Shelbyville to the late Hubert Earl and Lillie Nation Goodlett. He was a farmer and construction worker and attended Open Door Christian Center. He loved hunting, fishing and riding horses. He was a member of the Bullitt County Coon Hunters Club.

DONNIE GOODLETT

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Hilbert Goodlett.

He is survived by one daughter, Donigale Goodlett of Taylorsville; one brother, Dewayne Goodlett of Taylorsville; one niece, Dwanja Goodlett of Taylorsville; and one nephew, Chad Goodlett of Bloomfield.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Sister Mavis Bennett officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-