Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

Trevor Gage Cheatham, 26, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident. No bond listed. Booked at 12:22 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Earle Morning, 35, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Booked at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Leon Cothern, 33, Radcliff, receiving stolen property, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000; license to be in possession; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:01 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Allen Nally, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance first-degree (heroin); failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $573 cash. Booked at 7:56 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bret Thomas Hardin, 25, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:19 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Franicisco Camacho Jr., 29, Grayson, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 11:37 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Natalie Adama, 38, Jamestown,, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:51 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-