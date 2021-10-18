Obituary: Naomi Jean Grant Glass, 74, Cox’s Creek

Naomi Jean Grant Glass, 74, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Aug. 5, 1947, in Clarksville, Tenn. to the late William Eugene and Margaret Carter Grant. She was a retired employee of Jostons and Chamber Electronics and was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She loved a good yard sale and collecting antiques. She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids and she loved the Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Rodger Glass Sr.; two daughters, Sherri (Joe) Grant and Mary (Doug) Frazier, both of Shepherdsville; one son, Rodger (Heather) Glass Jr. of Shepherdsville; one sister, Patty (Billy) Cook of Clarksville, Tenn.;

two brothers, John (Pat) Grant and Thomas Grant, both of Clarksville, Tenn.; 14 grandchildren, Jessica Sohm (JoelRay) Campbell, Rodger Wayne (Whitney) Glass, Joshua Glass, Megan Glass (Waylon) Price, LeAnna Drewing, Kristina Sohm (Michael) Norris, Chandler Sohm, Jackson Frazier, Emily Glass, Alexis Glass, Shannon Porteau, Nathan Defazio, Jeremy Kron, Brenden Kron; and 13 great-grandchildren, Skylar and Baley Etherton, Cheyanne, Alayna, Raegan and Owen Campbell, Benjamin and Mason Norris, Brantley and Stetson Price, Alenna, Peyton and Caysen Glass.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Central time, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Little Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

