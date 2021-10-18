Obituary: Jerry Lee Godbey, 71, Bardstown

Jerry Lee Godbey, 71, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1950, to the late Lee Estill and Sarah Louise Hatchett Godbey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Angel; and two brothers, Billy Godbeye and Tommy Godbey.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hardin of Bardstown; three sons, Charlie (Kandi) Godbey, Jason (Angela) Godbey and Aaron (Amy) Godbey, all of Bardstown; five sisters, Linda (Gerald) Bishop and Susan (Danny) Smith, both of Springfield, Lelya Cawthon and Becky Ballard, both of Bardstown, and Kathy (Joe) Delaney of Cox’s Creek; three brothers, Sam Godbey, John Godbey and Jesse (Diane) Godbey, all of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Ashley, Chase, Abby, Grace, Emma and Jackson; and two great-grandchildren, Aniston and Luna.

The funeral is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Phil Bishop and Christopher Godbey officiating.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home who is in charge of arrangements.

