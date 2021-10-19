Obituary: Doris Ann ‘Dottie’ Greenwell, 62, New Haven

Doris Ann “Dottie” Greenwell, 62, of New Haven, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at her home. She was a former employee of American Greetings and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

DORIS ANN “DOTTIE” GREENWELL

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lee and Mary Essie Clark Greenwell; and two siblings, Michael Wayne Greenwell and Wanda Marie Sepulvado.

She is survived by two brothers, Harold (Patti) Greenwell and Keith Greenwell; five nieces; five nephews; and a host of family and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

