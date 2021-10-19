Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

Jason Lee Nichols, 46, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 8:59 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Dawn Parsons, 36, Brooks, probation violation (for felony offense). Booked at 11:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-