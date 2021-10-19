Obituary: Charles Raymond Hays, 74

Charles Raymond Hays, 74, was called home by our heavenly Father Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. He was born Dec. 7, 1946, in Bloomfield to the late George Vernon “Junior” and Georgetta Jordan Hays. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Okinawa, Japan. He was an employee of Lily Tulip, later Owens-llinois and now American Fuji Seal. He also worked at American Greetings where he retired. In his younger years, he loved to fish. He was a die-hard UofL and Ali fan. He was a terrific pool player, bowler, golfer and card player. His recent favorite pastime was Derby City Gaming.

CHARLES RAYMOND HAYS

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Vernon Hays.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Catherine Hamilton Hays; three daughters, Ila Jackson and Belonday Hays, both of Bardstown, and Vanessa (Josh) Hays-Boblett of Louisville; three sisters, Ila (Larry) Lydian, Barbara Grundy (Gary Harris), Mayme Rice, all of Bardstown; one brother, George “Ax” (Sharon) Hays of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Chaqualin “C.J.” Jackson, Deja (Tanner) Grace, Chavon Jackson, Charles Jackson, Shaquan Hays, Caleb Bobblett and Jacobi Bobblett; two great-grandchildren, Avery Grace and Thea Grace; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

