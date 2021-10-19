Obituary: Pat Bradley Jr., 74, Bardstown

Pat Bradley Jr., 74, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born July 12, 1947, in Bardstown. He worked for B.A.S.F. and was an All-State Football player for Old Kentucky Home High School Wildcats. He had several scholarship offers to West Point and Alabama.

PAT BRADLEY JR.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Rogers Bradley; and six siblings, Bonnie Myers, Betty Higginbotham, Jack Bradley, Merriel Simpson, Jo Ann Bradley and William Owen Bradley.

He is survived by two sons, P.H. Bradley III (Rebecca) of Pekin, Ind., and Robert Bradley of Bicknell, Ind.; two sisters, Margaret Stidha of Alabama and Charlotte Bradley of Shepherdsville; one brother, Paul Bradley of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officating. Burial is at St. Thomas at a later date.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Heart Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-