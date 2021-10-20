Obituary: Joseph Patrick ‘Joe Pat’ Smith Sr., 89, Bardstown

Joseph Patrick “Joe Pat” Smith Sr., 89, of Bardstown, died away Monday, October 18, 2021 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born July 14, 1932 in Nelson County. He was a retired employee of Sisters of Charity of Nazareth College and was a former member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Rhodie and Dorothy Faye McCubbins Smith; and three siblings, Paul Smith, Faye Buechele and Annie Webb.

Survivors include six children, Joe Pat Smith Jr. (Kathleen) and Missy Kidwell (Randy), both of Springfield, Rick Smith (Penny), Chuck Smith, and Crissy Ballard (Travis), all of Greenbriar; and John Smith of Bardstown; eight siblings, Katherine “Dolly” Fogle, Francis R. “Henry” Smith, Theresa Combs, Barbara Murrillo, Joan Leigh, Clara Smith, Alice Brumley and Michael Smith; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Scott Turner officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go to the American Cancer Society.

Pallbearers are Randy Kidwell II, Andrew Smith, Scott Ballard, Parmer Smith, Dustin Smith and Garrett Yocum.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

