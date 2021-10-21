Obituary: Rebecca Lynn Blanford, 45, Bardstown

Rebecca Lynn Blanford, 45, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born Feb. 17, 1976, in Louisville to Charles Alford and the late Elizabeth Christine Cahoe Blanford. She was an employee of Metalsa Manufacturing in Elizabethtown. Her greatest joy was being mom to her two boys, Blake and Bryson. She was a loving daughter, sister and of the Catholic faith.

REBECCA LYNN BLANFORD

In addition to being preceded in death by her mother, she was preceded in death by her companion, Brad Calbert; and one stepbrother, Dale Nally.

She is survived by two sons, Blake Blandford and Bryson Blanford, both of Bardstown; her father and stepmother, Charles A. (Fern) Blanford of Bardstown; three sisters, Janie (Ben) Bullock and Cindy (Ronnie Willett Blanford, both of Bardstown and Betty Sue (Wayne) Hodges of Georgia; three brothers, Michael (Pauline) Blanford, Perry (Lisa) Blanford and Dean Blanford, all of Bardstown; one stepbrother, Dean Nally of Wyoming; one stepsister, Carla (Joe) Taylor of Bardstown’ and several nieces and nephews.

The family has followed her wishes for cremation with burial at a later date at St. Gregory Church Cemetery.

Memorial visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, with a 1:30 p.m. prayer service the Rev. Terry Bradshaw at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-