Obituary: Stanley Lee Milburn, 74, Bloomfield

Stanley Lee Milburn, 74, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Robley Rex VA Medical Center. He was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Elizabethtown to the late Willis and Lillie Mae Reed Milburn. He was a retired employee of the Boiler Makers Union. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam War veteran who served from 1964-1967. He was a member of the VFW. He enjoyed fishing, playing instruments and loved to dance.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jones and Laura Chandler.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Milburn; one daughter, Nethea Crowe of Mount Eden; one son, Nathanial (Rebekka) Milburn of Mount Washington; one sister, Chloe Arrow of Jeffersonville, Ind.; two brothers, Willis Milburn of Texas and Charlie Milburn of Jeffersonville, Ind.; five grandchildren, Cheyenne Crowe (Brad Corbett) Haley Crowe, Patience (Curt) Kummer, Ethan Milburn and Dylan Milburn; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

