Obituary: Diane Sorrell, 76, Bardstown

Diane Sorrell, 76, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Bardstown to the late Arthur and Hazel Cox Payton. She was a former proofreader for Publisher’s Printing. She was a licensed beautician and was the family barber. She loved to knit, crochet, sew and was famous for her fudge. She was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

DIANE SORRELL

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Sorrell; three sons, Deron (Dana) Sorrell and Derek (Katrina) Sorrell, both of Bardstown, and Dwayne (Dr. Aleeta) Sorrell of Louisville; two sisters, Lana Gayle (James) Curtsinger of Radcliff and Pamela Hill of Bardstown; six brothers, Charles Payton of Ashland, Larry (Sue) Payton, Ricky (Vicki) Payton, and Dean (Tammy) Cox, all of Bardstown, Keith Payton of Boston, and Scott (Dede) Cox of Louisville; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Victor Bramlett and Bro. Wally Mantooth officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the National Kidney Foundation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-