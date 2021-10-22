Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 20-21, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

Charles William Mattingly, 26, New Hope, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); failure to or improper signal. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

Matthew Brent Boone, 44, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 23, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 1:59 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandie Nicole Gipson, 28, Horse Cave, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:28 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Joel Keith Roberts, 42, New Hope, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Joann Atwell, 54, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance (drug unspecified); failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 1:48 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jalen Tyrell Smalley, 28, Lebanon,, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no registration receipt. No bond listed. Booked at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Wayne Redmon, 48, Taylorsville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:27 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-