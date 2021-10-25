Washington County Beekeepers to meet Monday, Nov 1st at the extension office
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 — The Washington County Beekeepers will meet 6-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Washington County Extension Office in Springfield.
Due to current University of Kentucky restrictions, no food or beverage service will be provided, however attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.
The agenda for the meeting will include a review and discussion of general beekeeping knowledge.
Attendees will be able to take an excerpt of a Master Beekeeper exam to test their knowledge, followed by a question/answer period.
The Washington County Extension Office is located at 245 Corporate Dr. in Springfield.
