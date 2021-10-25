Washington County Beekeepers to meet Monday, Nov 1st at the extension office

Dr. Tammy Potter (standing) teaches a class of new beekeepers to expand their knowledge on bees and better prepare them to be successful beekeepers.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 — The Washington County Beekeepers will meet 6-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Washington County Extension Office in Springfield.

Due to current University of Kentucky restrictions, no food or beverage service will be provided, however attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

The agenda for the meeting will include a review and discussion of general beekeeping knowledge.

Attendees will be able to take an excerpt of a Master Beekeeper exam to test their knowledge, followed by a question/answer period.

The Washington County Extension Office is located at 245 Corporate Dr. in Springfield.

-30-