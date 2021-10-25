Area chapter of National Active, Retired Federal Employees to meet Nov. 1st

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 — The area chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Back Home Catering, 444 South Mulberry in Elizabethtown.

Blue Cross Blue Shield will provide updates on changes to insurance and Medicare. There will also be a potluck and members are asked to bring side dishes or desserts. We will draw the winner for Alzheimer’s research raffle, the grand prize is a handmade queen size quilt. For more information contact Sharon Crady (270) 832-8857.

-30-