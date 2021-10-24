Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

Brian Keith Bartley, 49, Loretto, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etcl; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 6:44 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sara Marie Shelburne, 29, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 12:23 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Aimee Lynne Benson, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $4,620 cash. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Desiree Deni Wickliffe, 28, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking, $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; failure to appear. Bond total is $3,000. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-