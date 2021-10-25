Obituary: Carl Milton Sheckles Sr., 80, Bardstown

Carl Milton Sheckles Sr., 80 of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 17, 1941, in High Grove to the late Skeel and Elizabeth Hurst Sheckles and was their last surviving child. He was a retired truck driver for Mago Construction. He loved to rabbit hunt, play softball, was an avid fan of the UL Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of the Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church.

CARL MILTON SHECKLES SR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, LeTerrian Sheckles; and one great-granddaughter, Kenzlee Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Wells Sheckles; one daughter, Dana Linton (Cory Young) of Bardstown; three sons, Carl (Janet) Sheckles Jr. of Lebanon, and Kevin (Mary) Sheckles and Brett (Melanie) Sheckles. both of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Calvin Holloway officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021,, at the funeral home. The family request that masks be worn during visitation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

