Bardstown woman killed in Saturday evening Louisville Road head-on crash

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 — A Bardstown woman died in a two-vehicle head-on collision Saturday evening on Louisville Road and Heritage Drive.

At about 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 5270 Louisville Road for an injury accident.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, Betty Odom of Bardstown was driving south in a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage when her car was struck head-on by a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by Christopher Hamilton of Bardstown.

According to police, Hamilton was passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone when his car struck Odom’s car head-on.

Hamilton was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS, transported first to Flaget Memorial Hospital, and then on to University Hospital for treatment.

Odom died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. While the investigation continues, police believe alcohol was a factor.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Nelson County EMS, Nelson County Fire, Bardstown Fire, Bardstown Police, the Nelson County Coroner and Nelson County Dispatch.

Deputy Wetzel is investigating.

-30-