Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

Cody Gene Kidd, 24, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Charles Justin Johnson, 33, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, second-degree (amphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; rear license not illuminated. No bond listed. Booked at 9:26 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-