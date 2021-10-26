Obituary: Christina Stiltz, 49, Bardstown

Christina Stiltz, 49, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Norton Hospital. She was born June 17, 1972, in Lebanon. She worked for Manpower Inc. and then for Kindred Medical.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Montgomery; and her stepfather, Raymond G. Montgomery.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Stiltz; two children, Tanya Girdley and Kara Shepherd, both of Bardstown; her father, Carl (Lisa) Mattingly of Loretto; two sisters, Vickie Bell (Gene) of Bardstown and Felicia Mattingly of Loretto; one brother, David Mattingly of Loretto; two grandchildren, Jaden Girdley and Daylin Girdley, both of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews,l great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

