Bardstown City Council honors the 2021 Bardstown Lady Tigers soccer successes

The Bardstown City Council meet Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 via Zoom videoteleconferencing.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 — The Bardstown City Council honored the 2021 Bardstown Lady Tigers varsity soccer team accomplishments in a proclamation approved at its meeting Tuesday night.

The proclamation notes the team’s 17-7-1 record for 2021. The team won back-to-back 19th Region Championships, as well as the first state soccer tournament win the school’s history.

EDGEWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD ODORS. City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau told the council that the city’s Towne Creek sewer plant on Gilkey Run Road has been the causing foul odors to drift into the Edgewood and adjacent areas of Bardstown.

One of the plants lagoons was scheduled to have sludge removed this summer, she explained. That work was interrupted by weather and other factors, including the loss of a facility that would accept the sludge.

The dredging did not create odors, but the work required removing aerators from the lagoons, and these led to creation of odors. The aerators add oxygen to the lagoons and assist the breakdown of waste materials.

It was only recently that Hardin County advised they would accept the lagoon sludge for disposal, Filiatreau explained. The city is coordinating with agencies and may need to wait until spring to complete the sludge removal.

Mayor Dick Heaton asked for the public’s patience while the city works through the lagoon issue, nothing that it is a temporary problem that is being addressed.

COVID REPORT. Mayor Heaton told the council that once Nelson County’s incident rating changes from red to orange, he expects the city may drop the mask requirement for visitors in city-owned buildings.

In other business, the council:

— approved the final change order for the Rowan Creek sewer trunk line project. Unlike most change orders, this one was a credit of $42,084.50 given back to the city.

— reviewed the quarterly financial reports with Aaron Boles, the city’s chief financial officer.

— approved a minor change to the municipal order on city council committees to change the recreation committee meeting to the fourth Tuesday of January, April, July and October.

— heard Mayor Heaton proclaim Nov. 1, 2021, as Extra Mile Day. The day is a day to encourage citizens to go the “extra mile” in service to the community or its members who are in need.

