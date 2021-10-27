John Fitch Chapter DAR hosts elementary school children at Log School House

Kindergarten and first-grade students of Foster Heights Elementary listen to a presentation by the John Fitch Chapter of the DAR about the one-room Log School House on South Fourth Street.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 — On Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, the members of the John Fitch Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the kindergarten and first-grade classes of Foster Heights Elementary School at the Log School House on South Fourth Street in Bardstown.

The children heard first-hand stories from great-grandmother Louise Bickford who recounted her school days in the one room school she attended in Virginia. The children were able to see items such as a dunce hat, lunch box, and dipper gourd and to participate in period games including drop the handkerchief.

DAR members Bonnie Downs, Margie Bradford, and Pat Hart were there to talk about the history of the school house and to give tours to the children, parents, and teachers.

The schoolhouse dates to around 1840, and was built about one mile from Cox’s Station, located near US31E north in Cox’s Creek. In 1976, the John Fitch Chapter moved the school house from its original location to the Old Pioneer Cemetery preserving a meaningful record for future generations of education’s evolution and life in general during this unique time period.

