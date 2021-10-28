Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

Charles Eugene Clark, 41, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $968 cash. Booked at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Marie Ramirez, 41, Elizabethtown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). No bond listed. Booked at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Darrell Hagan, 24, Bardstown, failure to appear; promoting contraband, second-degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $521. Booked at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

-30-