Obituary: Shirley Simpson Davis, 73, Bardstown

Shirley Simpson Davis, 73, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health of Louisville. She was born Sept. 14, 1948, in Bardstown. She retired from Wal-Mart. She was a member of Eastern Star, and the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Davis; her parents, Marchel and Gladys Simpson; one sister, Connie Werner; and two brothers, Ronnie Simpson and Marshall Irvin “Marty” Simpson.

She is survived by one sister, Peggy (Joey) Wathen of Bardstown; two brothers, Kenny (Bonnie) Simpson, and Bobby Simpson, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at First Christian Church (D.O.C.), with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home, and 9-11 a.m.Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the First Christian Church (D.O.C.) with Terri Adams officiating.

Memorial contributions may go to Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

