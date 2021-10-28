Obituary: William B. ‘Junior’ Downs Jr., 74, Hodgenville
William B. “Junior” Downs Jr., 74, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was retired from General Electric and a Catholic by faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bernard Downs Sr. and Regina Downs; and four siblings, Geraldine Reed, Josephine Ice, Virgil Downs, and Julie Cecil.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Mathus Downs; one son, David Downs (Tammy); three sisters, Janice Downs (Glen), Bonnie Riley (Junior), and Brenda McIntire (David); one brother, Larry K. Downs; and one grandson, Cory Downs.
The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, and after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.
The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
-30-