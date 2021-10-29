Obituary: Mary Gladys Lyvers Wheatley, 101, Springfield

Mary Gladys Lyvers Wheatley, 101, of Bardstown Rd., Springfield, died at 1:27 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her home.

MARY GLADYS LYVERS WHEATLEY

She is survived by five daughters, Angela Frances Minor of Indianapolis, Ind., Marie Theresa Mattingly of Lebanon, Susie (Billy) Fryer of Versailles, Elaine Arms of Bardstown and Alice Marie Spalding of Springfield; five 5 sons, Walter Leon “Buddy” (Betty) Wheatley Jr., Joe Maurice (Sharon) Wheatley, Mark Anthony “Sparky” (Debbie) Wheatley and John Franklin “Johnny Joe” (Lisa), all of Springfield, and Sam (Lee) Wheatley of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Leona Lyvers of Bardstown; 27 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, and 7-10:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

Face masks and social distancing are requested both at the funeral home and the church please.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-