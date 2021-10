NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 — The next meeting of the Democratic Executive Committee of Nelson County is 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Nelson County Library.

Items on the meeting agenda include our fundraising letter campaign, and secondly, finding and training candidates for local races in the 2021 election cycle.

-30-