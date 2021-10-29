Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Joseph James Upson, 24, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $1,558 cash. Booked at 10:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-