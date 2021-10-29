Violence threat prompts city schools campus ‘soft lockdown’ Friday morning

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 — The Bardstown City Schools campus on North Fifth Street was in a soft lockdown Friday morning due to threat of possible violence at Bardstown High School.

The lockdown began at 8:54 a.m. Friday after receiving information regard the threat, according to city schools spokeswoman Kelly Bedtelyon.

The soft lockdown means the school building’s doors are closed while students stay in classrooms. Movement in the hallways is restricted during a soft lockdown, and parents were not allowed to pick up students from school.

Parents were advised about an hour later that police determined the threat was no credible, though a police presence is expected to remain on campus the rest of the day.

