Obituary: John Wayne Hutchins, infant, New Haven

John Wayne Hutchins, infant, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was the son of Philp Wayne Hutchins II and Ashley G. Geoghegan Smith.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Philip Wayne Hutchins III; his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Darlene Downs Hutchins; and his great-grandfather, John R. Geoghegan.

He is survived by his parents, Philip Wayne Hutchins II and Ashley G. Geoghegan Smith; two sisters, Aubrey Smith and Elizabeth Hutchins, both of New Haven; two brothers, Darren Smith and Jeremiah Hutchins, both of New Haven; his maternal grandparents, Ben and Julie Bullock Geoghegan of New Haven; his paternal grandfather, Philip Wayne Hutchins Sr. of Bardstown; his maternal great-grandparents, Mike and Karen Wimsett Bullock of New Haven; his paternal great-grandmother, Teresa Geoghegan of Bardstown; and a host of aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

-30-