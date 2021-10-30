Obituary: Robert Earl Kessinger, 72, Bardstown

Robert Earl Kessinger, 72, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his home. He was born March 10, 1949, in Beaver Dam to the late Donald and Velma Blanchard Kessinger. He was an educator and U.S. Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Rachel Hunt.

He is survived by his fiance’, Margaret Hunt of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Melissa Baker; three sisters, Mary Lou Keith and Donna Coulter, both of Charlestown, Iind., and Charlotte Kessinger of California; four grandchildren, Jessica, Olivia, Kayla and Lillian; and seven great0grandchildren, Emma, Greyslyn, Payton, Taylor, Brantley, Camden and Raiden.

The family followed his wishes for cremation.

The memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray officiating.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

