Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Cody Stephen Ziminski, 34, Lebanon Junction, contempt of court (3 counts). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Wayne Clark, 32, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; improper equipment; improper or no windshield. Bond total is $5,000 surety. Booked at 5:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.