Nelson County Marriages, June 2021

Editor’s Note: The following individuals have applied for marriage licenses during the month of June 2021 at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are valid for 30 days after the date they are issued. The individual who conducts the marriage ceremony has 30 days to return the completed license to the clerk’s office. The issuance of a license by the clerk’s office does not mean the wedding ceremony has taken place or will take place. This information is public record.

Anthony Scott Wimsatt Jr, 29, production, Bardstown, and Rocio Elizabeth Meza Fonseca, 27, housewife, Seymour, Ind.

Brian Christopher Harris, 46, UPS, Bardstown, and Samantha Jean Harris, 33, CNA, Bardtown.

Robert Gerald Hewitt, 58, retired, Orlando, Fla., and Joyce Ann Augustine,, 59, disabled, Rineyville.

Billy Ray Yates, 56, farmer, Bloomfield, and Darlene Vaught, 57, disabled, Bloomfield.

Devin Wayne Boggs, 22, engineer, Cox’s Creek, and Haylee Rae Marks, 22, teacher, Bardstown.

Jeffrey Joseph Bischoff, 53, self-employed, Bardstown, Gina Ann Johnson, 56, staff accountant, Bardstown.

Steven Ray Convery, 30, self-employed, Bardstown, and Chloe Danielle Edwards, 25, self-employed, Bardstown.

Jeremy Lugune Underwood, 36, general manager, St. Louis, Mo., and Kenny Lee Hooten, 34, unemployed, St. Louis, Mo.

Kent Richardson Lehring, 31, Bardstown, and Faith Nicole Casteel, 24, teacher, Bardstown.

Darin Thomas Snawder, 28, assembly line, Loretto, and Karen Noel Reid, 26, assembly line, Loretto.

Cody Evans Dutton, 31, engineering technician, New Haven, and Magan Ruthann O’Neil, 32, CSR, New Haven.

Richard Duane Francoeur, 53, operations supervisor, Loretto, and Sandra Gail Thomas, 63, packer, Loretto.

James William Parrent Jr., 55, set-up lead, Bardstown, and Sara Gail Isham, 47, cashier, Bardstown.

Anthony Wayne Krempp, 31, self-employed, Bardstown, and Brittany Shay Berry, 31, pre-K teacher, Bardstown.

Cameron Day Passanisi, 22, grocery store manager, Bardstown, and Bethany Grace Mudd, 21, teacher, Bardstown.

Daniel Edward Parise, 29, engineer, Louisville, and Tessa Marie Land, 29, admin, Bardstown.

Nicholas Alexander Bowman, 24, welder, Bloomfield, and Hannah Lynn Bradshaw, 25, PT technician, Bloomfield.

Rex J. Allen, 49, U.S. Army retired, New Haven, and Vanessa Rose Sanders, 41, graphic designer, Ashland, 44805.

Kolter Homas Corbitt, 27, Commerce City, 80022, and Alivia Paige Davis, 27, HR generalist, Commerce City, 80022.

Jerry Lee Reitzel, 55, machinist, Bloomfield, and Sandra Lee Dudley, 55, accountant, Bloomfield.

Stephen Pasco Bolin, 22, refrigeration install tech, Bloomfield, ,and Laura Elizabeth Lockard, 20, daycare worker, Broadhead, 40409.

James Marshall Dawson, 30, sales, Austin, 78704, and Mollie Kathryn Knewasser, 30, sales, Austin, 78704.

Kevin Troy Yates Jr., 27, glass glazier, Bardstown, and Shelby Brooke Morley, 25, waitress, Bardstown.

Thomas Lynn Smith, 69, retired, Bardstown, and Jo Ann Hickerson, 73, child care provider, Louisville.

Henry Franklin Burnett Jr., 62, Bardstown, and Lucille Marie Luckett, 61, retir4ed, Bardstown.

Darrell Keith Young II, 25, truck driver, Bardstown, and Lauren Rachel Shultz, 24, hospital staff, Bardstown.

Matthew Craig Fogle, 30, driver, Bardstown, and Jessica Lynn Abrams, 31, homemaker, Bardstown.

John Collin Farvour, 29, driver, Boston, and Emily Nicole Keen, 22, housewife, Boston.

Christopher David Stevens, 42, driver, Bardstown, and Stephanie Lynn Hillard, 45, CRTV clerk, Bardstown.

