Obituary: Stephen Russell ‘Rusty’ Greenwell, 36, Cox’s Creek

Stephen Russell “Rusty” Greenwell, 36, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital. He was born April 29, 1985, in Elizabethtown. He worked for Jim Beam’s Distillery. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran who was in the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, New York, and served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was a 2003 graduate of Bardstown High School and attended St. Catherine College.

STEPHEN RUSSELL “RUSTY” GREENWELL

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert Collins Greenwell and Elizabeth Muriel Bradley Simpson; his maternal grandparents, Leroy and Mary Alma Fields; and one aunt, Connie Sidebottom.

He is survived by one daughter, Leigha Grace Greenwell; two sons, Collin Russell Greenwell and Ethan Charles Greenwell of Bardstown; his parents, Stephen Collins and Rosemary Greenwell of Bardstown; one sister, Sarah (Jeremy) Bottom of Bardstown; one niece, Elianna Bottom of Bardstown; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

